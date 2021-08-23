Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,757. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

