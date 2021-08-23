Vai Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Vai has a total market capitalization of $88.65 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

