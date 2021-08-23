Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.42.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $287.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $208.46 and a one year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

