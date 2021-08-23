VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.07. 267,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.90. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $76.22.

