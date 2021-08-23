Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90.

