Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 222,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

