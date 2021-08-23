Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $244.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

