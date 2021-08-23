Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

