Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,358,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,597. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

