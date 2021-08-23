Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $412.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

