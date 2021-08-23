Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,199,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $411.66. 134,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,634. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

