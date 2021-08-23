Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after buying an additional 222,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.