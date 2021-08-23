Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $307,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.32. 3,172,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

