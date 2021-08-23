Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $19.10 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $19.10 million and $85,252.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $28.84 or 0.00058542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.56 or 0.01014096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.30 or 0.06705615 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 808,942 coins and its circulating supply is 662,127 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

