Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Veil has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $703.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

