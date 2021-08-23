Velas Price Reaches $0.0519 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Velas has a total market cap of $110.31 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001461 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001154 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

