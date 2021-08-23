Velocity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Velocity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VELOU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Velocity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Velocity Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VELOU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Velocity Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VELOU. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

