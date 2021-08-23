Venus (XVS) Price Hits $36.53 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $36.53 or 0.00073677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $390.73 million and approximately $53.95 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,569.16 or 0.99967684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001019 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008606 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,366 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

