Verasity Price Hits $0.0374 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $156.81 million and approximately $77.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 75.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,531,713 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

