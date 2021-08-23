Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0304

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $501.18 million and approximately $41.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.00376542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,475,324,492 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.