Veritaseum Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $18.04 or 0.00036655 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $38.77 million and $903.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00821182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00101746 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

