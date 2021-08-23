Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America upped their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.