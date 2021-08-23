Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.42. 11,912,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,519,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

