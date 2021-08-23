Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Hits $444,241.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $41.19 million and $444,241.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.86 or 0.06732039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.12 or 0.01362546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00375945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00136877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00643215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00341288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00337950 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,466,297 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

