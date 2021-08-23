VestChain (VEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VestChain has traded down 47% against the dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $109.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.48 or 0.00821601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101640 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VEST is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

