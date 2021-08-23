Viacoin (VIA) Trading 45% Lower Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $571,761.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00376278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

