ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,662 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

