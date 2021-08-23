Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 1.5%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.80 and last traded at $68.07. 3,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,226,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.