Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

