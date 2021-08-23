Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,553 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $206,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $206.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $210.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

