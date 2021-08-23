Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,277,697 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Americold Realty Trust worth $238,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 802,145 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,707,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,210,000 after acquiring an additional 589,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,070,000 after acquiring an additional 573,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

COLD opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.27, a PEG ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

