Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 85,007 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,007 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $358,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $466.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.