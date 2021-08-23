Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of RingCentral worth $241,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG opened at $249.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.15. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,139,180.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,158. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.