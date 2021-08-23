Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Target worth $236,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $254.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

