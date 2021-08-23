Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $226,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,412,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after acquiring an additional 819,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

