Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $182.46 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.02% of Avaya worth $182,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.50 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

