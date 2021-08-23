Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $232.51 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of SBA Communications worth $232,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $360.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $364.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.