Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $257.34 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $257,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.