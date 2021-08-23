Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $263.85 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $263,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 46,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

