Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $238,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.