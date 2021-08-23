Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5,084.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Camden Property Trust worth $263,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $146.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

