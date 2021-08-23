Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $256.44 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,393,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.67% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $225,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 35.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

