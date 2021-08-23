Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $176,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $169.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

