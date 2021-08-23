Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,634,924 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $210,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

