Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $93,918.13 and $145.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004687 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

