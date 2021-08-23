Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $1.91 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.60 or 0.00830160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103387 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,519,358 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.