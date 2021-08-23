VIMworld Market Capitalization Hits $46.17 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded flat against the US dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $46.17 million and $104,610.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.