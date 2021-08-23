Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Up 0.3%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

