Virtue Poker Trading 195.9% Higher Over Last Week (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 195.9% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.72 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.56 or 1.00060168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01024850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.43 or 0.06697753 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

