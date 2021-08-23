VITE Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. VITE has a market capitalization of $48.74 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,668,775 coins and its circulating supply is 487,097,664 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

